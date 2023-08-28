Hammond Regional Arts Center presents “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” Sept. 8-Oct. 5.
This poster exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s final and most ambitious vision that each U.S. citizen has equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream.
The exhibition examines the Poor People’s Campaign — a grassroots, multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C. For 43 days between May and June 1968, demonstrators demanded social reforms while living side-by-side on the National Mall in a tent city known as Resurrection City, a news release said.
An opening reception for the exhibition will be on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hammond Regional Arts Center.
Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Museum of African American History and Culture, “City of Hope” highlights a series of newly discovered photographs and an array of protest signs and political buttons collected during the campaign.
Featuring 18 posters, the exhibition will help visitors engage and contextualize the Poor People’s Campaign’s historical significance and present-day relevance.
“This history helps provide insight into the experiences of poor Americans, of all races, during this time period, helping us understand the challenges they faced, the resilience they demonstrated, and the progress they achieved,” said HRAC Executive Director Melissa Griffin.
Although President Lyndon B. Johnson declared a “war on poverty” in 1964, tens of millions of Americans were denied livable wages, adequate housing, nutritious food, quality education and health care. Led by Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph David Abernathy, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, organized the Poor People’s Campaign in response to poverty as a national human rights issue.
Stretching 16 acres along the National Mall between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, Resurrection City housed 3,000 protesters with structures for essential services like sanitation, communications, medical care and child care.
The poster exhibition and related public programs allow Hammond Regional Arts Center to highlight its work in sharing the many stories — local and national — of social justice, civic engagement, and the American story, the release said.
"It's of special interest to us, at the Hammond Regional Arts Center, that the architects of Resurrection City specifically built areas for the sole purpose of arts and culture, places for art, music, poetry, storytelling and sharing,” Griffin said. “They felt The Many Races Soul Center would bring tent-dwelling protestors closer together in their efforts."
Admission into the Hammond Regional Arts Center is free. Gallery viewing hours include from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.