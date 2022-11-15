Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested a school bus driver in the Hammond area on counts of possessing child pornography and inappropriate involvement with a high school student, the local sheriff's office said.
Rufus Addison, 62, of Loranger, was arrested on a count each of juvenile pornography, indecent behavior and computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The school, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, said in a statement to parents Tuesday that Addison was no longer "associated with the school in any way."