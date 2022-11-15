sirens stock police lights

File photo

Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested a school bus driver in the Hammond area on counts of possessing child pornography and inappropriate involvement with a high school student, the local sheriff's office said.

Rufus Addison, 62, of Loranger, was arrested on a count each of juvenile pornography, indecent behavior and computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The school, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, said in a statement to parents Tuesday that Addison was no longer "associated with the school in any way."

James Finn is a criminal justice reporter based in Baton Rouge for The Advocate | The Times-Picayune. Email him at jfinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter @rjamesfinn.

View comments