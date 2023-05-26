Organizations that serve Hammond residents in various capacities joined together May 19 to host the End of School Bash in Hammond’s Zemurray Park.
Students from throughout the area, many accompanied by their parents and family, were treated to free popcorn, sno-balls and hot dogs. Booths on the park grounds presented visitors with information about summer safety and activities that can help fill the students’ summer.
Participating were the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tangipahoa-Reshaping Attitudes for Community Change, Tangipahoa Alcohol and Drug Advice Council, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa and Students Against Destructive Decisions.
Music was provided by a DJ and the sheriff’s department presented a K-9 demonstration.