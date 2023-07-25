On July 19, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to Louisiana boards and commissions.
Among them, Donna L. Heckel-Reno, of Hammond, was appointed to the Louisiana Rehabilitation Council. Heckel-Reno is a special education teacher for the Tangipahoa Parish School System. She will represent people with disabilities who have difficulty representing themselves.
The Louisiana Rehabilitation Council listens to the concerns of those with disability issues, reviews, analyzes and evaluates the state rehabilitation program, collaborates with other state agencies, organizations and consumer groups.