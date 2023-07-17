New features continue to be added to Railroad Park, the latest park to be added to Hammond’s system of public spaces dedicated as venues for recreation, sporting events and community gathering places.
Planned for the park in the coming months will be the installation of nine plaques that will help tell the story of the city’s development since the area was settled about 170 years ago.
In an address to the Hammond Kiwanis Club on July 11, Michelle Kendall, executive director of the Hammond Downtown Development District, the organization that spearheaded the design and construction of Railroad Park, announced the metal plaques will be installed on the brick pillars that form part of the back wall of the park.
Railroad Park is in the heart of historic downtown Hammond in an area alongside the railroad tracks that helped define Hammond’s status as the largest municipality in Tangipahoa Parish. Hammond’s early development was originally tied to the lumber industry, and as more and more settlers came into the area, Hammond became a center of the then-expansive strawberry producing region.
With the founding of what is now Southeastern Louisiana University in 1925, the city became a center of advanced learning.
Kendall explained the plaques will define the stages of the city’s and the area’s development. The first plaque will offer an oversight of the history of the region in general. A second panel will spotlight the early development of the city. Other plaques will examine the role the railroads, lumber industry, strawberry cultivation, and the hotel business all played as the city began to grow over the years.
Each panel will include historic photographs to help tell the tale of a community’s development.
While the addition of the plaques will be the latest new feature in the park, other items have been added since the venue was officially dedicated a year ago. Benches, a special clock, landscaping and other additions have helped complete the park.
Railroad Park is a paved, barrier-free space accessible from the streets and sidewalks in the area. The park includes protection from the adjacent railroad tracks and vehicular traffic.
Kendall said the park has been used regularly since its opening and that as the site of the weekly Hammond Farmers and Artisans Market, it becomes the focus of activities in Hammond’s busy historic downtown area every Saturday morning.
"The farmers market is booming, and every Saturday we have between 40 and 45 booths offering a wide variety of products. Shoppers come from all over to enjoy purchasing fresh produce and arts and crafts. We are so busy, we are looking to hire a manager for the market,” Kendall said.
She said the development of Railroad Park has added something special to the downtown area.
“Visitors come to the park throughout the day, and it has become a favorite place for picture-taking," Kendall said. "The large metal letters that spell out Hammond is a favorite place for taking pictures. We are justifiably proud of the park. Those who came before me started talking about developing this space many years ago, and through the contributions of many, the park is now a reality.”
Discussing the plaques, Kendall said gathering the information and writing the stories was a community effort. She expressed thanks for the assistance of the staff at the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies on the SLU campus.
The park will be the headquarters for the next big event planned for the downtown area, the Hot August Stroll, slated for Aug. 26. This daylong event will be a new version of what for many years was termed Hot August Night.
The day’s activities will start with the Farmers and Artisans Market. Lionapawlooza, an opportunity for fans to meet with the Southeastern football players and cheerleaders, will be held at 3:30 p.m. The Wine and Cheese stroll starts at 4 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m. Patrons can purchase tickets that enable them to visit downtown businesses where wine and cheese tastings will be available. In cooperation with the Hammond Regional Arts Center, art work will be on display at the businesses. Live music will be offered.
“We invite everyone to join us for this special day. Last year, Hammond won the coveted Great American Main Street Award. This was very special when you consider that 1,500 cities were in competition for this honor. We are very proud of our downtown area, and we think that those who choose to visit will enjoy what Hammond has to offer,” she said.