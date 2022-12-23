Hannah’s Dancewear and Apparel celebrated its new ownership with an official ribbon-cutting Dec. 9 with staff, family, friends and officials from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Hannah’s Dancewear and Apparel first opened in 2003.
Brandy Major, new owner of Hannah’s Dancewear and Apparel, first became a business owner in 2021 when she started an online business boutique that sells women’s athleisure wear. Nine months later, Brandy embarked on a new business venture and purchased Hannah’s Dancewear and Apparel.
Hannah’s Dancewear and Apparel sells dancewear, gymnastics leotards, athleisure/workout wear and more. It has expanded inventory to include products from BB Fit, Brandy’s online business, and are receiving new arrivals daily.
Hannah’s Dancewear is at 2626 S. Range Ave., Suite 400. Denham Springs, and can be reached at (225) 667-1847 or at www.facebook.com/hannahsdw.