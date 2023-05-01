Twin Steeples is blooming this May and has announced May's exhibition and upcoming performances.
The exhibition is "May Art Mix" from May 1-26, featuring three artist, painters Krista Roche and Thomas Laurent and ceramic pottery by Duncan Jenkins Gallery.
Krista Roche, from Baton Rogue, and Thomas Laurent, of New Orleans, are painters who are approaching abstraction through two different lenses. Duncan Jenkins Gallery, of Madisonville, are the ceramic creations of husband-and-wife artist duo Joshua Duncan and Sarah Megan Jenkins. The exhibit is open for public viewing from May 1-26, Monday-Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 2 p.m.
May 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is open mic and performance by musician TJ Barends. Open mic is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free event.
May 30 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. is Group Critique Night, in which artists are invited to bring a piece they are working on or a finished piece they are looking for some feedback on. Each artist gets to present a work to the group and get some reactions and suggestions.
Class Announcement: Improv Class with Casey Saba. Learn improvisational comedy with lessons and games that focus on teamwork, cultivating mindfulness, exploring character development, scene conflict resolution. Youth classes (12-16) and adult classes (17+) available. Four 2.5 hour classes take place on Mondays in July Cost is $200. Register at twinsteeples.org or call (985) 401-1475 for exact dates and information.
To learn more or become a Twin Steeples member or patron, visit https://twinsteeples.org.