Check out the September schedule for the Livingston Parish Library.
All libraries will be closed Sept. 4 for Labor Day.
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer story times for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop prereading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. The staff will help children read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make crafts. Storytime are set at the main branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield branch, South branch and Watson branch at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. At the Denham Springs-Walker branch, Book Babies for up to 2-year-olds is at 9:45 a.m. every Monday and Storytime for up to age 5 is at 10:30 a.m. every Monday.
Take and make crafts
Lacing Apple: For ages 3-12. Practice some fine motor skills and learn about the parts of an apple. Craft kits are available at all branches while supplies last.
Paper Pumpkin: For ages 18 and up. Fall is right around the corner. Let's celebrate by creating a pumpkin out of paper that you can treasure all season long. Pick up your kit at any of our five branches while supplies last.
In-person branch events
Main Branch in Livingston
For information, call main branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit www.mylpl.info.
Sept. 6 at 2:30 p.m.: Teen After School program for ages 12-18. Looking for something to do after school? Video games, activities, snacks and more.
Sept. 7, 6 p.m.: Stargazing Tubes program for ages 5-7. Learn the night sky with the library staff. Decorate your own stargazer tube and make your own constellation cards.
Albany-Springfield Branch
For more information, call the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130.
Sept. 2 at 10:30 a.m.: Pajama Storytime for ages 0-8. Every first Saturday of the month, Albany/Springfield Branch is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop prereading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities.
Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m.: Master Gardener: Greenhouses for ages 18 and up. Greenhouses capture sunlight to create a healthy environment for plants to thrive. Join the staff at the library to catch this crash course on greenhouses presented by the Livingston Parish chapter of the LSU AgCenter's Louisiana Master Gardener Program.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Call the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 for more program information.
Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.: Afternoon Board Games for ages 18 and up.
Sept. 5 at 2 p.m.: Word Basics for ages 18 and up. Microsoft Word is a commonly-used word processing program. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents.
Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.: Festive Fall Corn Husk Wreath for ages 18 and up. Craft a festive fall corn husk wreath for your front door. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.
Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.: Teen Hangout for Ages 13-18. Video games, activities, snacks and more.
South Branch
For information, call the South Branch at (225) 686-4170.
Sept. 2, 11:30 a.m.: Threadition: Intermediate Hand Embroidery for ages 18 and up. Get ready for the return of Threadition, back by popular demand. Expand your knowledge of hand embroidery with the library's intermediate level class as staffers teach you how to embroider a Pumpkin Sampler. Discover advanced stitches and techniques that were used by previous generations to create artwork. Registration is required.
Sept. 5 at 10:30 a.m.: Joyful Reads Book Club for ages 18 and up. Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join the library for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at the Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month the club will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Watson Branch
Call the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 for information or to register for a program.
Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement for ages 0-5. A creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance lifelong learning and neural development.
Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m.: Car Dream Catcher for ages 18 and up. Registration is required.