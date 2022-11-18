Holden School and Live Oak High School have been named 2022 Cognia Schools of Distinction for excellence in education.
Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers and leaders, a news release said. The organization recognizes prekindergarten to grade 12 education institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners.
“Both Holden School and Live Oak High School are to be commended for their consistency in performing at the highest level. This elite recognition is well deserved and just another indicator of the quality of public education provided by Livingston Parish Public Schools,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
Cognia selected 96 schools in the United States and Puerto Rico and nine in other countries across the globe as 2022 Schools of Distinction.
“The team identified exemplary themes throughout the school (grades Pre-K to 12) that include a strong family and community bond supported by all; a safe, caring and supportive environment, a solid collaborative network among faculty and staff, and the commitment to a systemic process to gather, analyze and use data to ensure decisions align with the mission and vision of the school,” Holden Principal Kristine Rountree said.
Rountree said Holden School has been accredited through Cognia for more than 30 years. As part of the accreditation process, the school must submit to a review and host a peer visit. Those visits often include interview sessions with stakeholders, including parents, students and staff.
Live Oak High School Principal Beth Jones said her school first earned Cognia Accreditation in 1970 and was most recently reaccredited in January 2022.
“The accreditation team identified exemplary themes throughout the school (Grades 9-12) that include resource and community, program evaluation and results, instruction and innovation, culture, climate and stakeholder engagement,” she said. “The fidelity by which the school embraces its purpose and mission provides opportunities for individual student growth.”
Jones said the accreditation process gives students and their parents the assurance of receiving a quality education and that course credits and degrees earned are recognized by colleges and employers.
Cognia President and CEO Dr. Mark A. Elgart said, “These Livingston Parish Schools are to be commended on their recognition as Schools of Distinction. Cognia Accreditation is already a mark of distinction recognized around the world. Being named a School or System of Distinction further recognizes the commitment to education quality Live Oak High and Holden High have for their learners.”