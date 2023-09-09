The streets of Historic Downtown Hammond were alive with crowds on a recent Saturday, as visitors braved the season’s oppressive heat to celebrate the 26th Annual Hot August Stroll, a signature event staged by the Downtown Development District.
This year’s event, held Aug. 26, marked a change from what was formerly known for many years as Hot August Night to the Hot August Stroll. The rebranded moniker signified that the “night” has been expanded into an all-day fest of activities in the downtown area.
The day’s events started early with the expanded Farmers Market at 8 a.m. and culminated with the Wine and Cheese Stroll from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Throughout the day a variety of activities including live music, games for children, special sales and open houses at restaurants and businesses in the area, an art show, STEM activities, and perusal of crafts and food booths.
The activities picked up at 3:30 p.m. when football players, cheerleaders, the band and the Lionettes gathered in historic Cate Square for what has come to be called, “Lionpawlooza,” a pep rally that marks the opening of the football season at nearby Southeastern Louisiana University. The national champion cheerleading squad demonstrated the specialized gymnastics-oriented performances for which the group has earned widespread recognition.
Head football coach Frank Scelfo addressed the crowd and reminded the cheering fans that the SLU football team is the defending champions of the Southland Conference. He encouraged attendees to buy season tickets and make plans to be in Strawberry Stadium for games this season.
A highlight for youngsters was a variety of activities at the Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center's “Kids Zone,” where interactive activities were held. Members of the Hammond Fire Department hoisted a large flag high above Thomas Street, the heart of downtown. The Hammond Police Department kept up a visible presence throughout the day at the “stroll,” and Police Chief Ed Bergeron passed out hand fans.
Music blared from four stages and many restaurants and bars invited local and area musicians to perform at their venues.
Patrons who chose to participate in the Wine & Cheese Stroll could purchase tickets that came with lighted wine glasses and a pass that entitled them to wine tastings at several dozen local businesses.
Planners of the event, mindful that Southeast Louisiana, and much of the nation, is in the throes of an unusually hot summer, made some accommodations to ameliorate the heat. Water stations were located at strategic points, hand fans were passed out, misting fans were located at several convenient spots and large shade tents were erected in Cate Street Park where visitors could escape from the hot sun.
This year’s long day in the heart of Hammond was sponsored jointly by the Downtown Development District and the Hammond Regional Arts Center. Spearheading the event were Michelle Kendall, executive director of the DDD and Melissa Griffin, executive director of the arts center.
Griffin said tickets sales had been brisk and that the heart of the city was filled with visitors of all ages throughout the days.
“I think the Hot August Stroll was a big success. We heard good things all day. Even through the weather was hot, people came prepared and those I talked to said that they had had a good time. A lot of effort went into the day, but it was well worth it,” she said.