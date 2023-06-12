Maria Sticker, Misty Bowman and Landon Oller, from left, sort old batteries at one of the stations at Hammond’s Hazardous Materials Recycling Day on Saturday, June 3, in Zemurray Park. The trio are employees of the LEI Corporation, a firm that processes electronics for recycling. The group collected several hundred pounds of batteries that had lost their energy from use.
Zay Thomas, Troy Esaltleman, Scottie Paine and Jermaine Powell, from left, process paint at one of the stations that was part of Hammond’s Hazardous Recycling Day held on Saturday, June 3, in Zemurray Park. The annual event attracted several hundred area residents who brought paint, batteries, tires, electronics and some chemicals to the recycling day program.
Photo by Vic Couvillion
