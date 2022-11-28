Samuel and Sarah Hyde, authors of the novel, “Rebel Bayou,” recently autographed copies of their book during a book signing at Bayou Booksellers and Gift Shoppe in Hammond.
Samuel Hyde is director of the Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies at Southeastern Louisiana University and a professor of history, Leon Ford Endowed Chair in Regional Studies.
He is the author of several books dealing with the settlement of the Florida Parishes in the 18th and 19th centuries and the lawlessness that was sometime associated with this region during its formative years.
The Hydes, both historians, make their home in Denham Springs. The book was published by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press.