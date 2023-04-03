Spring at Twin Steeples kicked off with the inaugural Steeple Showdown sold-out fundraiser.
Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center's April calendar includes its Art in April exhibit through April 28. The exhibit features three artists, painters Renee Mitchell and Joseph Deffes and jeweler Lisa Normand.
Mitchell, from New Orleans, and Deffes, of Hammond, are realist painters who are approaching representationalism through two different lenses and Normand, of New Orleans, is Twin Steeples first jewelry artist to be showcased.
The exhibit is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
An open mic and performance by musician Callie Hine is set from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
On Saturday, visit the center's children's coloring party. Marker colors, stickers and themed drawings from local artists will be provided for the kids to color and take home.
The coloring party, set from 10:30 a.m. to noon, is held in conjunction with the Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce’s Easter Bonnet Stroll. Snacks will be provided at the free event.
To learn more or become a Twin Steeples member or patron, visit twinsteeples.org.