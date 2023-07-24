The 2023 Denham Springs High School Hall of Fame class induction is set for Aug. 31.
The 13th Hall of Fame Class members are Catherine Spangler Dehlin, Lekeisha Marie Lee, Thomas Dru Nettles, Russell Todd “Rusty” Sanchez and Anthony John Watts.
The ceremony will be at Forrest Grove and the inductees will be presented at halftime of the Denham Springs/Mandeville football game on Sept. 1.
Banquet tickets, $50 each, for the general public go on sale Aug. 7-Aug. 25.
Catherine Spangler Dehlin
Superlative is only one adjective to describe this year’s class member Catherine Spangler Dehlin, a news release said. Dehlin was a celebrated three-sport athlete and a 1990 Class 4A All-State basketball star lauded by USA Today as an elite Top Ten Player in Louisiana.
She was a three-time All-District (MVP once) honoree who led her team to the state semifinals as a junior. She scored 1,143 career points, one of only five Lady Jackets in the prestigious 1,000 Point Club. Spangler was equally impressive in the classroom, achieving Academic All-State laurels as a senior and honored as valedictorian with a career GPA of 4.0 over four years.
Named Team Captain by her DSHS teammates and Most Athletic by the student body, she went on to star on the court at Southeastern Louisiana University, earning Most Improved and Best Defensive Player awards with the Lady Lions. Spangler was a three-time Conference All Academic Team member, valedictorian of the School of Nursing, and a President’s Medal recipient. She and her husband, Mike, have four children, and she works as a certified hospice nurse.
Lakeisha Marie Lee
A heralded Class 5A All-State basketball star in 2010, Lakeisha Marie Lee led the Lady Jackets to a stunning 30-1 record and the state semifinals as a junior, averaging 18 points per game. She was a two-time All-District selection (MVP once) and a three-time All-Parish pick (Best Offensive Player once). Her honors would be even more numerous if not for an early season-ending injury as a senior while averaging 20 points per game. Despite an abbreviated senior season, she is one of only five Lady Jackets to garner a spot in the elite 1,000 Point Club.
As honor graduate, Lee was the student-athlete ideal who achieved academic honor roll all four years. As a freshman at Northwestern State University, she led the team in scoring and 20-point games, one of only two freshmen nationwide to play 1,000 minutes. Lee earned All-Southland Conference basketball and academic honors despite sustaining another season-ending injury as a senior, ending her collegiate career with 1,346 points.
Graduating from Northwestern in 2016, she enjoys basketball, cooking and dance, and has been employed with UPS since 2016.
Dru Nettles
Dru Nettles was a rugged, hard-nosed athlete who thrilled Jacket fans as a two-sport star in football and baseball. He was a rare four-time All-District catcher, the only freshman on an all-senior team that won the Class 4A baseball state title in 1986. He was a field general to future LSU All-American pitcher Ben McDonald during that storybook season. He won Golden Glove laurels twice as the district’s best defender and played in the prestigious LHSAA All Star Baseball game in 1989.
As an all-district safety in football, Nettles holds the school record for most career interceptions (12), with three in one game. He was also a member of the Class 4A Academic All-State football team in 1988. A three-year baseball starter at Southeastern in Hammond, he led the Lions to conference and regional titles in 1992 and was later chosen for the All-Decade Team (1990s).
While athlete director and head football coach at DSHS, he took the Jackets to the playoffs eight of 12 seasons with two district championships. He was part of the original creation of the Hall of Fame.
He enjoys vacationing and spending time with his wife, Shannon, and children.
Russell Todd Sanchez
Russell Todd “Rusty” Sanchez, a veteran of back-to-back Babe Ruth World Series in New York and Ohio, pitched his way as a Yellow Jacket to a career record of 30 wins and 8 losses, with 3 no-hitters, en route to his selection as a Class 4A All State baseball honoree in 1984. He was All District three times (MVP once) and led DSHS to a state runner-up finish as a senior where he was selected to the State Finals All Tournament Team.
His many accolades propelled Sanchez to the celebrated LHSAA All Star Baseball game in 1984. Two years later at East Mississippi Junior College, having already earned All State and All Regional laurels there, he ascended to the pinnacle of achievement for an amateur athlete when named a 1986 ABCA/Rawlings National Junior College All-American, joining only eight other Yellow Jackets who earned the distinction of being a collegiate All-American.
An exceptional pitcher and power hitter, he completed his career on the mound at Southeastern. He and his wife, Melinda, have three children. He works for Shell Pipeline and enjoys fishing and playing golf.
Anthony John Watts
Only a sophomore on the 1979 Class 3A All State Team, Anthony John Watts’ 11-4 record was the best among all elite pitchers that year, giving him the uncommon distinction of being a unanimous selection among the state’s best baseball stars.
He led the Yellow Jackets to the District title and the state semifinals during that storied season, boasting a 1.76 ERA with 100 strikeouts — and, remarkably, only 10 walks in 111 innings pitched. He was a rare four-time All-District choice (MVP once), three times as a pitcher, and once as a shortstop. Playing with an injured knee as a senior, he managed a 7-3 record (0.71ERA) and led the team in hitting with a .386 average, earning honorable mention All State honors at shortstop, reflecting his athleticism.
After helping 14th-ranked Delgado Junior College to a 31-6 record at third base, Watts next shared his talents with SLU as an infielder and designated hitter, helping the Lions to a 31-19 record and, with a pivotal hit, an upset of 12th ranked LSU. He has coached Babe Ruth baseball over the years, and enjoys hunting, watching any level of baseball, and spending time with wife, Amy, and his family.
Hall of Fame honorees from past years are encouraged to attend, as well as friends and well-wishers of these honorees.