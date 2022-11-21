Doyle High tipped off basketball season last Monday with a quick look back at one of its most satisfying seasons.
The Tigers were hosting a doubleheader with their boys and girls teams playing Kentwood. But first, a ceremony recognized a newly installed banner commemorating the girls’ 2020 class 2A state title run.
And what a run it was. A year after a disappointing loss to Rayville in the 2A quarterfinals, Doyle steamed into the championship game with Red River in the wake of four double-digit playoff wins.
The Bulldogs provided a stern test, particularly when leading scorer Presleigh Scott got into foul trouble. But title game most valuable player Elise Jones came through with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Doyle put a cap on a 32-3 season with a 73-66 win.
Scott and Jones were on hand along with most of their teammates to give the banner an appropriate welcome.
“COVID hit right after we won, and we never got to celebrate quite as much as we wanted to,” Doyle coach Samantha White said. “Things happened, but we were glad we were able to get everyone back together. It was really special to get to unveil the banner with them. We’re super proud.”
The girls’ Kentwood game that followed the ceremony was a showcase for a youthful squad’s effort and defense as the Tigers won 50-15.
Doyle forced 14 turnovers in the first quarter, alone, and raced out to a 34-9 halftime lead. By the middle of the third quarter, Doyle led 44-9 invoking one of the LHSAA’s new rules for basketball. At any point during a game, when a team leads its opponent by at least 35 points, the game will finish with a running clock.
For the game, Doyle forced 33 turnovers but committed only nine of its own. Kelyn Conlomo (14 points) and Kassidy Rivero (12 points) were among nine Tigers that scored in the game.
“I always tell them you can control your attitude and your effort, and I thought we did that really well. We played really hard defensively,” White said. “Obviously, there are things we need to work on but I think it was just a player’s day. I was able to get a bunch of people some playing time, which is what we want to do early on.”
In the nightcap, the Doyle boys followed the same script to defeat their Kentwood counterparts 62-26. In this one, Doyle took a 33-9 halftime lead before moving out to a 49-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Once again, a running clock was instituted putting the game in fast-forward mode until the end.
Cody Lovett made five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 18 points. As for turnovers, Doyle had seven while forcing the Kangaroos into 27.
“I was really proud of our effort defensively,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “I thought we competed well on the boards. Kentwood is missing their football guys, that’s unfortunate for them, but I was proud of our guys.”