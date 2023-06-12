Walker Baptist Church member Steve Johnson blessed Jeeps as they left the Jeep Show and Jambalaya Cook-off Saturday at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.
The event was a benefit for the City of Walker's Friends Club, a social club for special needs residents.
The event included music, Jeep show, jambalaya cook-off and children's village.
Jeep Show winners included:
Kids Choice, Curtis Reine
People's Choice, Penn Share
Best Classic, Kevin McCarney
Best Themed, Par Moore
Most Extreme, Chris Bourgeois
Best Vintage, Arron Ellis
Jambalaya cook-off winners:
First place, Paul Bayhi
Second place, Buck Higginbotham
Third place, Tyler Davis