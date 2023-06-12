Walker Baptist Church member Steve Johnson blessed Jeeps as they left the Jeep Show and Jambalaya Cook-off Saturday at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.

The event was a benefit for the City of Walker's Friends Club, a social club for special needs residents.

The event included music, Jeep show, jambalaya cook-off and children's village.

Jeep Show winners included:

Kids Choice, Curtis Reine

People's Choice, Penn Share

Best Classic, Kevin McCarney

Best Themed, Par Moore

Most Extreme, Chris Bourgeois

Best Vintage, Arron Ellis

Jambalaya cook-off winners:

First place, Paul Bayhi

Second place, Buck Higginbotham

Third place, Tyler Davis