Fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Steven D. Jones Jr. will join North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center in Hammond Sept. 18.
Jones is a sports medicine physician and orthopedic surgeon who specializes in the medical and surgical treatment of disorders of the bones, joints and muscles for athletic and non-athletic adolescents and senior adults, according to a news release.
He treats complex musculoskeletal disorders involving the shoulder, knee, elbow and hip. He has additional expertise in advanced knee and shoulder arthroscopy, as well as complex shoulder reconstruction.
“I love the way that Orthopedic Sports Medicine marries human physiology, biomechanics and athletic performance,” Jones said.
A third-generation physician and surgeon with a passion for helping and serving others, Jones said he knew at a young age that medicine was his calling. He describes his care philosophy as “patient-first,” and believes the three most important traits of an expert provider are kindness, empathy and integrity.
Native to New Orleans, Jones comes to North Oaks from Redwood City, California, where he recently finished a fellowship in advanced arthroscopy and orthopaedic sports medicine through Stanford University. While there, he acted as co-editor of the grand rounds column in Orthopedics Today and as a team physician for the Stanford University football and baseball teams.
In addition, he provided on-field medical coverage for Denver Public Schools high school football games and supplied medical care to the professional San Francisco 49ers football team, Oakland Athletics baseball team and San Jose Earthquakes soccer team.
He completed residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, having served as chief administrative resident in his final year. Other accolades include the 2020 Resident Educator of the Year, 2019 Junior Resident of the Year and 2019 Compassionate Care awards.
Prior to graduating from Tulane University’s School of Medicine in New Orleans, Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in Sports Medicine through Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.
He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American Medical Association, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Association of North America.
North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center has locations in Hammond and Livingston.
The Hammond clinic is at Suite 100 of North Oaks Office Plaza at 15813 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive. The Livingston clinic is in Suite 100 of North Oaks-Livingston Parish Medical Complex at 17199 Spring Ranch Road in Livingston. New patient consultations and appointments can be scheduled by calling (985) 230-2663.
To learn more about North Oaks Health System’s orthopaedic services, visit www.northoaks.org/domore.