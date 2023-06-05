The final day for Southeastern Louisiana University students to apply to graduate in summer 2023 is June 15, the university announced.
Students who do not submit the fee and application by June 15 will not be considered a degree candidate for the summer 2023 term. The $25 application fee must be paid directly to the Controller’s Office, located on North Campus in the Financial Aid Building, prior to completing the graduation application.
The graduation application for the fall 2023 commencement is also open.
Candidates for associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees can apply for graduation by logging into their LeoNet campus accounts and choosing the “Self Service, Degree Progress/Graduation, Apply for Graduation” option. Instructions are available at southeastern.edu/admin/rec_reg/graduation/ or from the Southeastern Office of the Registrar at (985) 549-2244. There is also a direct link available at www.southeastern.edu/graduation.
Visit www.southeastern.edu/applyforgraduation for information.