With the start of the new school year now days away, several hundred students accompanied by parents and other family members packed the Kiwanis Log Cabin June 23 for the Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club and Sisters Serving Sisters Back-To-School Giveaway.
The two organizations teamed together to provide the students with school supplies required for those heading back to the classrooms this month.
Danny Williams, president of the Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club said the giveaway was a big success and that Kiwanians and members of Sisters Serving Sisters welcomed the opportunity to assist this year’s group of students.
The Ponchatoula event offered more than just school supplies. Those attending were treated to ice cream, sno-balls, pizza, soft drinks and popcorn. A team from Kliebert’s Alligator and Turtle Farm entertained the youngsters with live alligators, snakes, turtles and iguanas. The students took turns holding a three-foot alligator, allowing snakes to curl around their arms and waists, and playing with the lizards. Those attending were greeted with live music from musicians stationed on the front porch of the cabin.
Sisters Serving Sisters has as its mission the serving of “ladies” ages 16 to 25. The group has as its purpose to offer love, support and stability to young women in the community.
This year’s school supply giveaway marked the second year that the two civic organizations came together to bring the community service project to the public.
School in Tangipahoa Parish start on Aug. 10.