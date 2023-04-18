Landmark Bank recently marked the opening of its new Loan Production Office in Denham Springs with a ribbon-cutting with CEO Ben Cavin as well as Jennifer Knapps and Amie Barton, who will be working at the new location.
Landmark Bank specializes in real estate lending for consumers and businesses, including but not limited to new construction, land, lots, investment real estate and rental properties, a news release said. Knapps and Barton bring a combined 30 years of banking experience and will be focusing on business development and lending opportunities in Livingston Parish, St. Helena Parish and Central.
Landmark has branch locations in Clinton, Zachary and Greensburg and another loan production office in Brusly.
The Denham Springs Loan Production Office is at 1111 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, inside the Professional Title Office building.
For information, call (225) 380-5355 or visit landmarkbankla.com.