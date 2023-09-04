The 12th Leadership Livingston Class of 2024 was announced Aug. 9 during the Livingston Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Livingston Parish address.
Prior to the luncheon event, the class was introduced to each other through a meet-and-greet event and program orientation.
“We are looking forward to this 12th cohort of the Leadership Livingston Program," a news release said. "It is always an exciting time as the new class begins with endless possibilities and promise. As with every class, we are looking forward to the accomplishments of this class and their impact to our communities as ambassadors and agents of action."
Members of the class are taken through a 10-month program where they are introduced to various topics. The hands-on program brings class members to various locations throughout the parish.
In addition, the program has a community project component where members of the class are tasked with researching an issue or problem and helping to solve it. Past classes have been involved in projects from smaller projects to very large ones like the Albany Playground, French Settlement Playground, First Responders Monument.
All projects help to bring awareness to the entity or area they serve.
The 25 class members are: Lauren Barnes, LP Chamber; Rebecca Braun, the Family Village; Brad Cascio, attorney, District Attorney’s Office; Drake Cowart, Forte & Tablada; LaDonna Darden, Bank of Zachary; Molly Darouse, D.R. Horton; John Hill, The Sunset Hill Event Venue; Jennifer Knapps, Landmark Bank; Theresa Juban, Denham Springs City Ward Court; Shellie Jones, Our Lady of the Lake Physicians Group; Reynold Lagarrigue, First Guaranty Bank; Zachary Lewis, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston; Chad McGovern, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Also, Amanda Morse, North Oaks Health System; Tammy Payton, City of Walker; David Piper, Essential Credit Union; Brandy Robertson, Brandy Robertson State Farm; Kyla Robertson, Livingston Parish Library; Aaron Robinson, Blount General Contractors; Holly Rogers, Rogers Service Group; Michele Savoy, Holmes Building Materials; Rachelle Sibley, Florida Parishes Human Services Authority; Michael Templeton, TWRU CPA’s; Nancy Tomasich, Infinity Financial Advisors; and Kym Hymel, Livingston Parish Government.