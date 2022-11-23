Curbside Café, a food trailer offering different food options, is coming to Livingston Parish schools thanks to a collaboration between the Livingston Parish Chamber, Leadership Livingston and Livingston Parish Public Schools.
The project started in 2020 and was unveiled at a ceremony Nov. 3.
An official ribbon-cutting marked the opening of the Curbside Café, a food trailer that will be used by schools to expand Meal Education and Awareness for Livingston Students. School officials, project sponsors, chamber members and Ambassadors, and Leadership Livingston alumni were on hand for the project reveal.
Officials from the school system's Child Nutrition department, who are graduates of the leadership program, approached the group to take on the project.
The group agreed and submitted the project proposal where they would raise funds for the trailer. The trailer was custom ordered to fill the specifications for the school system. The school system then added the kitchen equipment, and the branding wrap with assistance from a graphic design class at Live Oak High School, and the print shop at the central office on the design and printing of the wrap.
Under the direction of LPPS Child Nutrition department, the food trailer will move around to different schools two to three times a week and will offer lunch options in addition to the traditional cafeteria menus.
Curbside Café will combine new menu ideas from ProStart students, with fresh ingredients grown and harvested by students in the district.
Also, it will serve as a tool for providing meals to students in emergency situations.
“Plato's philosophy is that ‘necessity is the mother of all invention’ and that is accurate,” said Sommer Purvis, supervisor of Child Nutrition Programs at LPPS.
“But it is definitely a nice change of pace to stand with invention that comes behind innovation, creativity, collaboration and enthusiasm. We are excited to see this project completed, not out of necessity, but out of innovation, and as a way to improve the Child Nutrition department and serve our students throughout the parish.”
The project was managed through the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Livingston Program. The chamber also has a program where donations for the food trailer are administered.
The project is overseen by the Chamber's CEO and Leadership Livingston program facilitator April Wehrs. Purchasing of the trailer, transfer of title, administration of funds, mentoring of the project team members and many other areas are overseen by the Leadership Livingston program and the chamber.
Funds were raised through sponsorship and individual contributions from members of the project group which included John Dillon, Gary O’Neal, Nicky Gautreau, Lance Landry, Chris Neal, Amanda Seals, Christine Patrick and Tim McMasters.