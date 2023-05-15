When is an outdoor shot put competition not necessarily an outdoor shot put competition? The recent LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Meet held at LSU answered that question on Saturday, May 6.
For two days, the meet, which identifies state champions in seven different classifications, was on schedule without even a hiccup.
Things changed on May 6 at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Rainy weather and lightning initially forced a delay of that day’s events, and, at one point, there were talks of the meet being canceled. As a compromise, the start of the meet was moved to the nearby Carl Maddox Field House where the first items on the agenda, field events, began.
The main differences for indoor field events are, of course, having no wind at all to contend with, as well as a rubbery surface to compete on. Had track events been moved over, they would have also contended with a smaller track and all of the extra turns required to finish individual events.
It never came to that because the weather cleared up enough for a late start on the running events, and about half of the field events were able to compete outdoors. One of the ones that didn’t was the shot put, an event that Denham Springs’ thrower Porter Gibson had won with a toss of 51 feet, 11 inches at the LHSAA’s Division I indoor meet on Feb. 18, also at LSU’s field house.
As many in south Louisiana like to say, if you don’t like the weather just wait a few minutes. It was a few hours this time, but it wasn’t enough to circumvent the decision to hold the “outdoor” shot competition indoors. This time, Gibson finished second with a throw of 51-6¼.
The shot put that is used indoors is bigger and has a plastic, rubberlike surface while outdoor shot puts are mainly cast iron or steel. To his credit, Gibson had no complaints with the move indoors after an extended wait to begin one of the meet’s first events.
”I haven’t picked up an indoor shot since December, but it was the same for everybody,” Gibson said after the event. “I was expecting to be outside, but you can’t blame anything on that or make excuses.”
All that was left was a tip of the cap to Sam Houston’s Bronson Williams, who won the event with a toss of 52-5½.
More top finishes from state track
The Denham Springs girl’s squad had the best finish of any Livingston Parish school in the team competitions. The Yellow Jackets were seventh in Class 5A with 28 points.
Jordyn Taylor led the way placing second in the triple jump and third in the long jump. The Jackets also got a third-place finish from Makinley Harris in the javelin.
Holden’s Marcus Penalber won his event, the boys Class B high jump, when he cleared 5-11½.