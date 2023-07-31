As a mother goes, so goes her daughter.
Catherine Spangler Dehlin, a member of the 2023 class that will join the Denham Springs High athletic hall of fame, was already familiar with the induction process. After all, former Denham Springs teacher and coach Robbie Spanger, a 2017 inductee, is her mother. It's just one of the reasons the Aug. 31 induction ceremony will be special for Dehlin.
“My mom is a hall of famer as a coach, and I’ve been to many of the banquets, including hers,” Dehlin said. “I don’t know for sure, but I think we might be the first mother and daughter — there are already fathers, sons and siblings — so that’s extra special, as well.”
There are other meaningful ties, as well. Dehlin found out she would be honored from two hall of fame board members, Kathy Degeneres and Butch Wax, who were both faculty members when she was in school.
Dehlin is most remembered as a standout basketball player, but she also ran cross-country and was part of the Yellow Jackets track and field team. In 1990, Dehlin was recognized as an All-State basketball performer and as one of the Top 10 players in Louisiana. In the classroom, she maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her high school years and was the class valedictorian.
Asked about her fondest memory of her time at Denham Springs, Dehlin recalls her junior season, when the Yellow Jackets won a quarterfinal playoff game to advance to the Sweet 16 state tournament.
“We were about to win (the quarterfinal game), and we were shooting free throws, seconds away,” Dehlin said. “A teammate of mine, Shannon Wilson, who is my best friend for life, came to me and said, ‘When it's over, find me first.’ And I did. We met at half court and hugged, and it was a tremendous memory.’”
Spangler later moved on to play collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana, where she made her mark in the classroom as well as on the court. Now married with four children, she is a certified hospice nurse and is still a valued member of the Denham Springs community.
Time has helped Dehlin put perspective on her days at Denham Springs High.
“When you’re in it, you don’t think about those things, but looking back, as a 50-year-old now — that’s where I learned to be part of a team, part of a workplace, a role player, and a leader,” Dehlin said. “All of those things were developed by playing sports at that time. I’m super thankful that it was such a valuable experience.”