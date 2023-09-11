Last week, the Live Oak football team went up against a Dunham squad that was anxious to atone for a week 1 loss to Parkview Baptist. The game was played in Baton Rouge at The Chapel on Siegen Lane, and, coupled with unwelcoming weather conditions, it turned into a huge home field advantage for Dunham, which eventually won 24-14.
The game was a stop-start-stop affair that featured three long delays. But, while Dunham was able to retreat to its locker room to wait out the weather conditions, Live Oak had to make do and return to their buses.
The long waits eventually took their toll on the Eagles, who showed fight in the early stages of the game, but faltered after the second delay.
“It was a long day and a long game,” said Live Oak coach Hutch Gonzalez, who, at times, wasn’t sure if the game would be played at all. “Game days are always exhausting, even if you come out on top. You’re up early, go through the gameday process, get here, take the field and get ready to play. Then you get the delay.”
The opening kickoff was pushed back an hour because of lightning strikes in the area, but it was only the first stoppage of play. Lightning flashes were visible around the stadium even as officials tried to get the contest started.
Undaunted, at least initially, Live Oak took the opening, picked up four first downs, and moved from its own 16 to the Dunham 35 before officials stopped the game. This time there was an 83-minute delay that included rain.
When Live Oak returned, the edge it had vanished quickly. On the first play after the delay, Dunham returned an interception for a touchdown, and quickly added another score when it recovered a loose ball on the ensuing kickoff.
The momentum had swung decisively in Dunham’s favor.
“Rain takes down all of our video equipment,” Gonzalez said. “It affects the way we make adjustments in-game. I thought Dunham did a great job making adjustments in the middle of our first drive. When they came back out they were in a different look.”
The final delay came at halftime when the stadium’s automatic timer shut off the lights. It took 20 minutes to get up and running again. When it did, Dunham took the second half kickoff and drove 75 yards for a touchdown to increase a 13-0 halftime lead to 21-0.
Live Oak showed life with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.
Would Live Oak have won the game if the weather delays had not happened? Probably not, but it's not a stretch to think the contest would have been closer if Live Oak had maintained its early momentum. Its hard to overcome a motivated opponent on the road, especially when Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate.
NEXT UP
Live Oak hosts Bonnabel at 7 p.m. Friday.