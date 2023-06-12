Generally speaking, there is a relaxed atmosphere on most days for the Woodlawn summer basketball league, one that features Livingston Parish teams Doyle and French Settlement. It's easy to see why.
The games each have two referees, but touch fouls are pretty much nonexistent. On shooting fouls, a player is awarded one free throw worth two points, or, if the initial shot was made, the result is an automatic three-point play.
Clearly, pace of play is of prime importance, and the workings of the clock reflect that, as well. Quarters are nine minutes, but the clock is running until the final minute of the game, when there are stoppages for fouls or balls knocked out of bounds.
It is a league designed to crank out games at a pace of about 45 minutes per contest while giving players a chance to hone their skills without worrying about the outcome of a game.
It didn’t stop Doyle’s ever-competitive Payton Jones, who will be a senior this fall, from enjoying his team’s 42-36 win over Parkview Baptist last week.
“They beat us last year in the regular season (55-41 at Parkview) so we wanted to get back at them,” Jones said. “It got a little chippy at the end.”
The chippy play came after Parkview had sliced a 10-point Doyle lead down to 35-33 late in the fourth quarter. Parkview went on to make just 1 of 6 shots from the field while Doyle made both of its attempts, including a three-point play by Ray Smith.
Doyle put the game away as it outscored Parkview 7-3 in the final minute.
“I’m kind of glad we went to the under-a-minute bonus because it helps you extend the game, and it puts you in more gamelike situations,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “The defense was never out of it until the clock stopped, and it puts pressure on the offense to take care of the ball and make free throws down the stretch. It's about getting game experience and letting all the guys play.”
Letting everyone play has been important for Doyle. The summer league features a junior varsity division, one that Kennedy has been more than happy to utilize thanks to Doyle’s available number of players.
“During the season, you might only play six or seven guys. In the summer, you want everybody to get some reps, showcase what they can and can’t do, and then you re-evaluate,” Kennedy said.
Including some key pieces, Doyle returns all but two varsity players from last season’s nonselect Division III playoff team. Jones, Smith, Cody Lovett and Jachin Kennedy, who averaged double figures for the Tigers, are known commodities.
For now, other Tigers have a chance to make their case in the summer league.