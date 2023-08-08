Denham Springs High got a brand new track last season, its first ever, and the Yellow Jackets will have new track and field coaches this season.
The math can seem a little tricky, especially for a journalism major like me, but Denham Springs simplified things by keeping its hires in house.
Andy McLean is stepping down after leading boys track, and boys and girls cross-country. The Jackets tapped two coaches already on staff to fill these roles.
Chris Womack, who serves as defensive coordinator for the Jackets football team, will take over as head coach for boys’ track, and should have no conflict with the dual positions. Although football is a fall sport, track and field gets started in January with indoor season before transitioning to outdoor competition as the school year nears its completion.
Current Jackets’ girls track coach Cortney Haser, already an assistant for cross-country, will step up and take over McLean’s dual role.
Confusing? Not for the Denham Springs athletes who will continue to work with coaches who are already familiar to them.
SLU baseball adds 2 From Livingston Parish
Southeastern Louisiana University, which will field its first team under new head coach Bobby Barbier next spring, has added three former Livingston Parish stars to its roster.
Peyton Woods, whose bat and pitching helped Doyle to a runner-up finish in Division III nonselect, joins the Lions after initially signing with Jones County Community College. Woods was selected as the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s all-state baseball team.
The Lions also added former Denham Springs pitcher Kaleb Howell, a 6-foot-5 righthander. Howell pitched 48.1 innings and had a 4-3 record as a senior.
Albany girls honored in basketball, softball
The Livingston Parish School Board recognized Albany’s softball and girls’ basketball teams for outstanding seasons at its July 20 meeting.
The two squads played a combined 65 games last season, and only lost eight. Both put together deep playoff runs before ending their respective seasons as a runner-up in the Division II nonselect playoffs.
Under coach Stacy Darouse, the girls basketball squad had a 20-game regular-season winning streak. The Hornets finished with a record of 31-3 after falling to Wossman in the championship game.
The softball team went 27-4 after advancing to its first state title game in program history. It was an accomplishment that held its value even after coach Brian Ford’s squad lost to North Desoto in the title game.