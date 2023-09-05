The Live Oak volleyball team has a new look this season, but there is at least one returner that everyone seems to know.
Even though the Eagles are looking to replace a handful of starters from a roster that features only one senior, Live Oak’s unofficial mascot, Winston, is back on the sideline.
A 12-year-old Schnauzer who has been raised by Live Oak head coach Janie Tidwell, Winston is beginning his second year attending Eagle games. Last week, when Live Oak opened its season with home games against Central and Episcopal, Winston calmly took a spot in a chair next to Tidwell.
“Everybody at school knows Winston,” Tidwell said of Winston, who is registered as a companion dog. “They know I’m the teacher with the dog even if they don’t know my name.”
Winston is also well-known away from Live Oak. He travels on the team bus, and has a customary spot on the floor near Tidwell when she drives.
“People are used to me and my dog. We played in the Hammond jamboree, and the first thing they asked me was, ‘Where’s the dog?’’ He’s famous,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell is hoping the Eagles become known for more than Winston, but she also knows it will be a process. The Eagles graduated players who had been an integral part of their program for three years.
Tidwell’s message this year is for everyone to be themselves.
“We lost a lot of talent,” she said. “What I tell these players is we can’t replace them. They just need to be the best player they can be. There is no stepping into someone’s spot, its just about being the best player you can be.”
In Central and Episcopal, Live Oak played two playoff teams from last season. The Eagles lost both matches in straight sets, but were much more competitive against Episcopal. All three sets against Episcopal were tied late in the match, but the Knights pulled away each time.
Junior outside hitter Ashlyn Simpson noticed a difference for the Eagles in the Episcopal match.
“I think we are getting better. We lost some key players from last year, but we’re all working to reach our potential,” Simpson said. “This year we’ve been hustling it out, practicing hard every day, and we’re working on communication.”
Improvement in week one is just one step, but it's a welcomed sight for Tidwell, who sees her team as a work in progress.
“We played really well (against Episcopal) compared to Central,” Tidwell said. “We have little goals, and tonight was a success as far as what we wanted to get done this week.”
Even Winston would approve of that.