How do you adjust to new faces in new places? Shuffling your lineup is a good place to start.
The Denham Springs volleyball team graduated seven seniors from last year’s squad that went 5-5 in Division I, District 6. So, Thursday, when Denham Springs took part in a preseason jamboree at St. Michael, Yellow Jackets coach Pam Dubuy took advantage of the chance to play against three teams in one night.
Dubuy started a different lineup in each game.
“I've changed the lineup three different times because I want to see what’s going to work for us,” Dubuy said. “We’ve had some injuries so we’ve thrown out a few things here and there. We’ve got someone just coming back from an injury, someone still injured so we’re still trying to figure it all out.”
The injured player, 6-foot-1 sophomore middle hitter Bri Nale, is expected to grab one of the starting spots when she returns. Nale was a factor last season as a ninth-grader. Another top returner is 6-0 senior outside hitter Maya Snellgrove.
At the jamboree, Denham Springs faced Catholic-Pointe Coupee, perennial state power St. Joseph’s Academy, and Zachary. For the most part, Dubuy liked what she saw.
“If you blinked in the second game (against St. Joseph’s), you might have missed us” Dubuy said. “The first game (Catholic-Pointe Coupee) we looked pretty good. Our communication was good. Our energy level was high, and that’s our goal — to come in with that and have good communication.”
Senior-laden Dutchtown went 3-0 at St. Michael, and is the favorite in district 6-I.
Still, if the Jackets new lineup comes together, Denham Springs will have a chance to improve on last season’s first-round playoff exit.
Walker tunes up at St. Michael jamboree
Walker rallied late to defeat Central in its third game at the jamboree. The Wildcats had losses to Dutchtown and U-High, and started slow against the Wildcats before coming to life.
First-year coach Greg Castillo is looking for more confidence from his team.
“The girls get nervous and they’re afraid of making mistakes. I keep preaching to them to not be afraid. When you’re afraid to make mistakes, then you’re going to make them,” Castillo said.
“I’d rather them be aggressive and make mistakes than be tentative and make mistakes anyway. We’re working on that. Hopefully we’ll get it done for the start of the regular season.”
Walker begins its regular season this week with matches at Episcopal and Ascension Christian.