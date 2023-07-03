Much like the Baton Rouge Soccer Club’s run in the boys 18-and-under division at last week’s Southern Regional youth soccer championships, Jacob Turner is looking for Denham Springs High to turn some heads this year. That won’t happen until the fall, but in the meantime, he can be happy with the results from recent events.
A senior-to-be at Denham Springs, Turner was a midfielder for Baton Rouge soccer’s A team, and a key contributor as it earned an at-large bid to the Southern Regional tournament hosted by U.S. Youth Soccer at the Burbank Soccer Complex.
The ultimate goal was to win the championship and advance to the national tournament. That didn’t happen, but Turner and his teammates acquitted themselves well.
“I’ve been coaching Jacob for about five years,” Baton Rouge coach Collin Yammarino said. “He had to play his way onto the A team and earn his starting spot. He’s one of those players that I couldn’t be more proud of. He put in a lot of work, and he actually became a starter and a leader for this team.”
Besides hard work, a constant for Turner and Yammarino has been their team’s struggles against the New Orleans Fire. In March, Baton Rouge’s A team had a chance to automatically qualify for the regional tournament, but a 2-1 loss to the Fire in the championship game of the State Cup meant waiting for an at-large invitation instead.
That came to pass, and the A team was on its game last week as it held three opponents scoreless in pool play. Most satisfying, the third game featured a rematch with the Fire. This time, with a berth in the knockout round on the line, Baton Rouge came through with a 2-0 win.
“We went into the tournament wanting to win it all,” Turner said. “We played hard, and that was a big win.”
Baton Rouge then moved into quarterfinal play, where it lost 1-0 to a club team from San Antonio. Still, the loss didn’t take the shine off allowing only one goal in four games against elite competition, and it took nothing away from the bounce-back win over the Fire.
“I played hard, and I had some really good players around me that helped out. They picked me up when I needed it,” Turner said.
With club soccer season completed, Turner will turn his attention to the Denham Springs summer schedule. It will feature home and home dates with Dutchtown, and another home meeting with St. Amant.
After an upset loss in the regional round of the 2023 Division I playoffs, Denham Springs will be looking to prove itself this season, a proposition that suits Turner just fine.
“We’re going to keep working,” he said. “Like always, our focus will be on making the playoffs and winning state.”