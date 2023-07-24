Amateur golf competitors around the state might need to take a look over their shoulders in the coming months. A familiar name could be showing up soon, and that’s a good thing.
Former Southeastern Louisiana standout Grady Brame Jr., has applied for reinstatement as an amateur after spending most of the last seven years toiling as a pro on the Canadian tour and the All Pro tour.
Brame was a two-time all-Southland Conference performer for SLU in 2014 and 2015, and also won back-to-back LGA state amateur championships in those years. An internet search on his pro career shows his most productive season with APT was 2020, when he brought home more than $25,000 in earnings, but it appears he is ready to take a step back.
Now living in Baton Rouge, Brame played in BREC’s Baton Rouge Open, a two-round event held at Santa Maria golf course two weeks ago. The tournament is one of the few Brame is able to play in while awaiting official word from the USGA on his reinstatement as an amateur.
“For the last seven years, I’ve been playing professionally so I haven’t been around Louisiana too often,” Brame said, while lamenting putting woes after an opening round of 74. “In December, I decided to stop playing (professionally) so I’m kind of in between getting my amateur status back.
“I played five years on the Canadian Tour, a little bit on the ATP tour, but I quit playing in December and I’m going to get back on the amateur circuit.”
Although Brame estimated he lost at least four strokes due to putting in the first round, it was an errant tee shot which went out of bounds at the par-5 15th hole that did the most damage.
“It was a bit of a struggle,” Brame said. “I haven’t played in a tournament since November so I was a little bit tentative. I struggled with the putter, struggled with everything really, but the putter especially. Nothing wanted to go in for any of us in the group.”
In the second round, Brame made a run at eventual winner Grant Welch with a 68. His round featured seven birdies and three bogeys, including dropped shots on his first two holes.
Brame went on to finish at 2-under par, three shots behind Welch. Still, it was enough to put amateur golfers on notice that he will be a factor again.