The Battle of I-12, the annual rivalry game between Albany and Springfield, proved to be a turning point for both teams last season.
Ja’toris Buggage ran for 294 yards and four touchdowns as Springfield edged Albany 52-49. For the remainder of the regular season, the teams went in opposite directions after their week three matchup.
Springfield never found that groove again, and went on to lose its last seven regular-season games. Albany responded with a four-game winning streak, and eventually qualified for the Division II nonselect playoffs.
The Bulldogs' hopes of bouncing back with Buggage, who returns for his senior season. Albany will lean on senior quarterback Aiden Casteel, one of 15 returning starters for the Bulldogs and second-year coach John Legoria.
“I got the job late last year, and we were focused on just installing the offense early on,” Legoria said last week. “I think that cost us our defense was not as good as it could have been, but around week four they started playing really well.”
There was more good play last week, when Albany scrimmaged Class 4A Loranger. Casteel showcased his ability completing 10 of 14 passes for more than 100 yards and a touchdown in two quarters of work. Overall, despite facing a team that dressed out twice as many players, Albany got the best of Loranger in the scrimmage.
“Our quarterback is special,” Legoria said of Casteel, who threw for more than 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. “He’s the leader of the team. He’s intelligent and athletic.”
Senior Seth Hoffman-Olmo, who played wide receiver last season, will be joined at running back by fellow senior Walker Poe. Legoria is also high on the prospects of wide receiver Zaden Tullos and the chemistry he has with Casteel.
The line returns two starters, and has been bolstered by the addition of former Live Oak head coach Blane Westmoreland, whose area of specialty is offensive line.
“He’s been working on the line and the quarterbacks. We’re tag-teaming it right now, and its been a good working environment,” Legoria said. “When you bring over somebody that’s not only a good friend but has head coaching experience, it helps a lot.”
Eight starters return on defense, where Legoria says the key factors are being physical up front and stopping the run. It's an area that will be critical in week three, when Albany hosts Springfield and the always-dangerous Buggage.
Albany hopes it won’t have to rebound from a loss before facing the bulk of its regular-season schedule.