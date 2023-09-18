The Doyle volleyball team made a stop at Denham Springs last week, and the Division IV Tigers pushed the Division I Yellow Jackets to the brink before falling in five sets.
The loss dropped Doyle to 2-7 going into its own tournament over the weekend, but the second-year program appears to be on solid ground under coach Ashlie Byrnes.
Like most programs, the Tigers could use a few players that are more than 6 feet tall, but their technique and effort seem to be fine.
“We’re very scrappy,” Byrnes said after the match.” We’ve been working on defense a lot in practice. That was one of our struggles coming into the season, and they’ve improved so much. I love the way they go after the ball.”
Denham Springs won the first set 25-17 before Doyle got going. In the second set, the Tigers won four of the last six points to hold on for a 25-21 win. The third set was even closer.
Sparked by Abby Grantham’s block and two kills from Alyson Fletcher, Doyle rallied from a 21-16 deficit. With the score tied 24-24, Ellie Needham got the go-ahead point on a kill off a Yellow Jackets’ block attempt.
Presley Duffy followed with the game-winner, a free ball that found nothing but the bottom of the floor.
The pendulum swung back to Denham Springs in the final two sets as Jackets’ senior Maya Snellgrove asserted herself. Snellgrove had 12 of her 23 kills in the last two sets, which Denham Springs won 25-18 and 15-11.
“It's expected from the seniors. The younger girls look up to us, so I wanted to set an example,” Snellgrove said. “Its difficult (to win five-set matches) but it gives you a feeling of accomplishment.”
Fletcher topped Doyle with five kills and six blocks, and Needham finished with four kills.
“I’m proud of them — defense, offense, we played hard,” Byrnes said. “At the end of the day, we’re a younger team not used to playing five sets, so I think it kind of wore us out a bit.”
Doyle, which made the playoffs last season, will try to make it two for two this year.
Albany wins battle of I-10
After a tight first half, Albany pulled away in the second half as it posted a 34-6 win Thursday at Springfield.
Albany started quickly with Aidan Casteel throwing a 64-yard touchdown pass to Zaden Tullos on the Tigers first offensive play. After Springfield scored to tie the score 6-6, Albany added to scores to take a 20-6 halftime lead.
Springfield had chances to score, but turned the ball over on downs twice inside the Albany red zone.
Casteel finished the game having completed 8 of 9 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.