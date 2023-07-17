Walker High’s commitment to its athletic programs never seems to be in question. First-year volleyball coach Greg Castillo, who is pushing the Wildcats through their summer workouts, shares that vision.
Hired in January to replace Tyler Dixon, Castillo finished out the school year at Vandebilt Catholic before turning his focus to a Walker volleyball program that lost in the first round of the 2022 Division I playoffs. Still, it was only the second playoff appearance in 11 years for the Wildcats, but Castillo sees plenty of talent to work with.
Between its varsity and junior varsity teams, Walker currently has 30 girls for Castillo to work with. His challenge will be to mold them into seasoned players.
“Other coaches told me that Walker always has great athletes, but they don't have much experience,” Castillo said last week. “They don’t know the game of volleyball, and that’s what I want to bring in.”
There is no shortage of experience for Castillo, the coach, especially when it comes to producing winners. He directed Vandebilt to Division III championships in 2017 and 2018, and also led New Orleans-based Cabrini to three state titles before his arrival in Houma.
For Walker, Castillo’s plan begins with laying the groundwork with youth volleyball. Exposure to the game at an early age creates more interest, and ultimately more opportunities for athletes to excel.
“I had a camp in June and, even though it's my first year, the turnout was good,” Castillo said. “People wanted to know if I’ll have a league for younger girls, and that’s what’s been lacking in the Walker area. In New Orleans, there are girls that start playing when they’re 8 years old and that’s why their teams are always so good.”
This year’s Wildcats squad will have leadership from senior Mya Vidrine, a skilled all-around player who will serve as the team’s setter. Other key players will be senior Gracie Richards, and sophomores Reese Blue and Rylan Varnado.
Walker competed in Mandeville’s summer league last month, and has team camps scheduled at Hammond High, Country Day and St. Thomas More before school begins in August.
Castillo feels the best way for his team to improve is to play top-flight competition.
“Our motto is to get better every day, and we are,” Castillo said. “From day one to where we are now, there’s been big improvement, and its happening because of them. As a coach I’ll do whatever I can, but if you don’t have the players that have the desire to get better then they won’t.”