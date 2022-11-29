Denham Springs kicked off the holidays with its annual lighting of the Old City Hall and the Merchants Christmas Open House.
And much more holiday cheer is planned.
Denham Springs’ calendar includes:
Thursday, Dec. 1: Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting
Saturday, Dec. 3: A Night of Hope
Dec. 8: Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree
Dec. 10: Kiwanis Christmas Parade
Dec. 10: Baton Rouge Symphony Holiday Brass Orchestra
Dec. 18: SADD-Christmas Alive
French Settlement flavor
St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement will holds its 14th annual Winter Wonderland Food Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. The church is at 15710 La. 16.
The Taste of French Settlement includes the homemade food line in the hall from 10 a.m. until the food is gone and the local restaurant on the pavilion from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Foods include Hilltop (fried fish, chicken tenders and funnel fries), Sarita’s (street tacos), Red’s (shrimp tacos and friend shrimp baskets), chicken and andouille gumbo, seafood gumbo, hamburgers and more, as well as homemade cookies, cakes and candy.
Father Jason’s Christmas Village will be on display, a craft show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Justin Cornett Band will perform from 2:30 pm. to 4:30 p.m.
Free activities for the kids include a visit with Santa, hay ride and crafts.
The Wade Johnson Memorial Classic Car and Truck Show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday afternoon Mass is at 4:30 p.m.
Christmas in the Pines
Historic Macedonia Baptist Church will host its annual Christmas in the Pines celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. It will be an evening of traditional congregational singing and special music to kick off the Christmas season. The church is at 34685 La. 1036, Holden. For information contact the pastor the Rev. Roger Dunlap at (225) 664-4448.
Christmas themed classes planned
Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, is starting December with holiday-themed classes. Visit www2.southeastern.edu/external/event_registration/lifelong_learning/ to register.
Stations of Christmas
Recall the Christmas story through Scripture and song by candlelight in the Stations of Christmas at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St., Denham Springs. Light refreshments will be offered following the service.
Victory Belles to perform
The Amite Arts Council is hosting the Victory Belles Christmas concert in Amite on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Victory Belles are part of the New Orleans World II Museum. The special holiday concert will be at the Amite High Theatre, with a 7 p.m. curtain. Tickets will be $5, and veterans will be admitted free. The Christmas Concert is being made possible by
Christmas music review
Spotlight Theater Players is presenting "A Swingin’ Christmas Review," featuring the King Creole Orchestra, Baton Rouge Chorus’ Sweet Adelines and Livingston native Ashton Brooke Gill. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Serenity Events Center, 33135 La. 16, Denham Springs. Get tickets at https://ticketstripe.com/events/1031101.
Christmas Crusade
Applications for Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade will be accepted Nov. 28-Dec. 2 and Dec. 5-Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m. — noon and 1 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. For details, visit www.lpso.org/christmas-crusade/.
Killian festival
Killian will have its first Christmas tree lighting ceremony and festival at the Killian Town Hall from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 3.
The event is free and will have vendors from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vendors are welcome to spots at no cost, to sell art, crafts, decorations, produce and other items. However, they must bring their own electrical supply. Limited electricity available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your own cords.
Photos with Santa Claus are from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The tree lighting is at 8 p.m. and Christmas movies will play all day, with a featured movie beginning at 8:30 p.m. Bring a chair and blankets.
Walker parade and event
The Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park are Dec. 3 at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
The parade rolls at 11 a.m. from the Burgess Avenue side of Walker High and turns right on Florida Boulevard.
Christmas in the Park starts at 1 p.m. and will have a farmers market, live music, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and children’s games and activities.
Food vendors are sought for the event, but space is limited. Contact sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov.
Arts Council sets holiday activities
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace featuring artistic creations for holiday shoppers through Dec. 23. The art-inspired works include various mediums. The items will be on sale at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Downtown Historic District of Denham Springs.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit ArtsLivingston.org for information.