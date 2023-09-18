In anticipation of mystery author Ellen Byron’s upcoming appearance at the Livingston Parish Book Festival, the library invites adult readers to participate in a special book club celebrating one of her award-winning page-turners.
Over September, adults are urged to read Byron’s New Orleans-based mystery “Bayou Book Thief,” the first book in her “Vintage Cookbook Mystery” series.
“Bayou Book Thief” is a Lefty Award Winner for Best Humorous Mystery as well as a nominee for the Agatha Award and Anthony Award. Copies of “Bayou Book Thief” are available at all five Livingston Parish Library branches.
On Oct. 5, those who register will attend a Book Club gathering at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, at 8101 U.S. 190, to discuss “Bayou Book Thief.”
Refreshments will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by the start of the book discussion at 6 p.m.
The gathering will feature a Zoom question and answer with Byron.
A native New Yorker and graduate of Tulane University, Byron is a USA Today Bestselling and Agatha Award-winning author.
Byron will be one of the headlining authors for the eighth annual Livingston Parish Book Festival, set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Main Branch in Livingston, at 20390 Iowa St.
The event is hosted by the Livingston Parish Library.
Register for the book club gathering at www.myLPL.info.