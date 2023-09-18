lt 09-06-23 Ellen Byron Book Club photo.jpg

Ellen Byron Book Club Photo: Pictured is author Ellen Byron’s “Bayou Book Thief,” the first book in her “Vintage Cookbook Mystery” series. This book will be the focus of a special Book Club in anticipation of Byron’s appearance at the Livingston Parish Book Festival, which will be Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

In anticipation of mystery author Ellen Byron’s upcoming appearance at the Livingston Parish Book Festival, the library invites adult readers to participate in a special book club celebrating one of her award-winning page-turners.

Over September, adults are urged to read Byron’s New Orleans-based mystery “Bayou Book Thief,” the first book in her “Vintage Cookbook Mystery” series.

Ellen Byron

“Bayou Book Thief” is a Lefty Award Winner for Best Humorous Mystery as well as a nominee for the Agatha Award and Anthony Award. Copies of “Bayou Book Thief” are available at all five Livingston Parish Library branches.

On Oct. 5, those who register will attend a Book Club gathering at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, at 8101 U.S. 190, to discuss “Bayou Book Thief.”

Refreshments will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by the start of the book discussion at 6 p.m.

The gathering will feature a Zoom question and answer with Byron.

A native New Yorker and graduate of Tulane University, Byron is a USA Today Bestselling and Agatha Award-winning author.

Byron will be one of the headlining authors for the eighth annual Livingston Parish Book Festival, set for  11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Main Branch in Livingston, at 20390 Iowa St.

The event is hosted by the Livingston Parish Library.

Register for the book club gathering at www.myLPL.info.