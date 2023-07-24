Fourteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish participated in the 109th annual 4-H University held June 20-22 at LSU.
The theme this year was “Excel.”
The 4-H members competed in one of 42 competitive contests offered included Breleigh Page, Emma Gaudet, Renee’ Starns, Haleigh Nettles, Madison Vulgamore, Logan Vulgamore, Julianna Easley, Shane Nettles, Kallianna Andrews, Mollie Bailey and Heizel Contreras.
Breeanah Sigler, Mckenzie Starns, and Kailey Echols each participated in one of the seven educational tracks in the Clover College, which is a series of educational sessions for 4-H members who choose not to participate in a competitive contest.
4-H members in the contests competed with other youth from around the state.
The following members placed in their contests:
- Heizel Contreras: 10th, Fashion Revue “It’s Sew You”
- Shane Nettles: 7th, STEM method demonstration
- Emma Gaudet: 9th, Civic Engagement/Leadership Talk
- Renee’ Starns: 9th, personal trainer
- Logan Vulgamore: 8th, STEM illustrated talk
- Julianna Easley: 5th, STEM illustrated talk
- Madison Vulgamore: 3rd, plant ID and evaluation
Breeanah Sigler also participated in the fine arts contest.
Each night, the 4-H members participated in an evening assembly at the PMAC. During the Tuesday evening assembly, Dustin Gaylord, a motivational youth speaker from Kansas, entertained the crowd with his inspirational presentation.
Several Livingston Parish 4-H members were selected to serve on State 4-H boards during 4-H University. Madison Vulgamore and Sawyer Herring from Walker High were selected to serve on the State 4-H Citizenship Board, Haleigh Nettles from French Settlement High was selected to serve on the State 4-H Food and Fitness Board, Shane Nettles from French Settlement High was selected to serve as a State 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador, Kallianna Andrews from Denham Springs High was selected to serve as a State 4-H Livestock Ambassador, Logan Vulgamore from North Corbin Jr. High was selected to serve on the State 4-H STEM board, and Breleigh Page from Live Oak High was elected State 4-H secretary and will serve on the State 4-H Executive Board.
Volunteer chaperones Catherine Ducote and Cheryl Page and 4-H agents Mikaela Davenport and Christy Sorenson also attended the program.