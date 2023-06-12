Bella Dunnam, a recent Live Oak High graduate, is one of the $1,000 winners of Pelican State Credit Union's 2023 Team Pelican Scholarship Program.
The Team Pelican Scholarship Program is an exclusive benefit for Youth Savings Account members, a news release said. Pelican selected 14 finalists for academic achievements, acts of service and inspirational goals. In 2023, the credit union awarded $15,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
Dunnam was on her high school’s cheer team throughout her high school career and was elected as co-captain her senior year. She was also a member of the U.S. Junior All-Girl National Team, National Beta Club and Reach Club.
She earned numerous awards and achievements, including World High School Cheerleading Champions, America’s Cup Cheerleading Champions, Christian Cosby Cheerleading Excellence Award, Live Oak High Cheer Captain's Award, Live Oak High Cheer Eagle Pride Award, Live Oak High Cheer Outstanding Game Day Award and Live Oak High Cheer Leadership Award.
Dunnam was accepted into the University of Mississippi and plans to study biology or chemistry.
To learn more about opening a Team Pelican or Teen Checking account and the Team Pelican Scholarship Program, visit pelicanstatecu.com/youth.