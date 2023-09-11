Help families in need this month by taking part in the Livingston Parish Library's "Souper September" canned food drive.
In recognition of Childhood Hunger Awareness Month, the library is teaming with Mighty Moms, a Livingston Parish-based nonprofit organization, in its monthlong food drive.
Through the end of September, people can donate unopened cans of chicken noodle soup at any of the five Livingston Parish Library branches.
At the end of the month, all donations will be delivered to Mighty Moms to distribute as part of its Full Tummy Program, which began in 2010 to help feed hungry children whose only nourishing meals come from the school cafeteria, according to a news release.
The program provides weekend meals and snacks to hundreds of Livingston Parish children during the school year.
“One in four children in Livingston Parish don’t always have access to food at home,” said Mighty Moms co-founder Dawn Birdsong. “Our Full Tummy Program puts food directly in the hands of these hungry kids.”
The Full Tummy Program works with the Livingston Parish school system to distribute food each week. Volunteers pack a bag for each child and deliver it to the child’s school, providing extra snacks and meals to last them through the weekend.
As kids get older, many students choose to get food monthly from a “Mighty Moms Pantry.” This is a closet, located on the school campus, stocked with full-sized items. In this way, the program grows with the students.
“It’s truly a team effort,” said Mighty Moms co-founder Beth McCormick. “With the support of the Livingston Parish School Board, guidance counselors, teachers, administrators, and a team of volunteers, we are fighting childhood hunger one Full Tummy at a time.”
People who wish to donate to this year’s “SOUPER September” food drive can bring their donations to any of the Livingston Parish Library’s five branches during normal hours of operation, which can be found at www.mylpl.info.
Livingston Parish Library locations:
- Albany-Springfield Branch: 26941 La. 43
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch: 8101 U.S. 190
- Main Branch: 20390 Iowa St.
- South Branch: 23477 La. 444
- Watson Branch: 36581 Outback Road
Photo cutlines
Soup 1: Pictured is a donation box at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library. Throughout September, all five LPL branches will collect unopened cans of chicken noodle soup as part of a monthlong food drive in support of Mighty Moms, a Livingston Parish-based nonprofit organization that aims to end childhood hunger. All “SOUPER September” donations will go to Mighty Moms’ Fully Tummy Project, which provides weekend food bags to children in need.
Soup 2: Pictured is a donation box at the Denham Spring-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library. Throughout September, all five LPL branches will collect unopened cans of chicken noodle soup as part of a monthlong food drive in support of Mighty Moms, a Livingston Parish-based nonprofit organization that aims to end childhood hunger. All “SOUPER September” donations will go to Mighty Moms’ Fully Tummy Project, which provides weekend food bags to children in need.
For more information on this release, please contact Public Information Officer David Gray at (225) 686-4108 or dgray@mylpl.info.