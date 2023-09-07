A Livingston Parish man was arrested in connection with an out-of-state child exploitation case, Louisiana State Police said Thursday evening.
Authorities received information about a missing 14-year-old girl from Allentown, Pennsylvania. Following an investigation, state police identified Jesus Delacruz, 19, as a suspect, a news release stated. Police obtained a search warrant for Delacruz’s residence, where they recovered the missing girl.
Delacruz was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for second-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, sexual oral battery, computer aided-solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a minor, according to the news release.
The case remains under investigation, police said.