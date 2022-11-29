Ochsner Baton Rouge held a Heart Recovery Reunion on Nov. 17 to honor Tasha Hayes, a local survivor of heart failure. The event took place at Ochsner Medical Center–Baton Rouge, where Hayes was treated this summer with Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump.
Hayes, a 42-year-old resident of Denham Springs, is an elementary school teacher and mother of two young children. Several days after delivering her second child in June, she began having neck and chest pain and indigestion. On July 8, she was transported by ambulance to Ochsner
Emergency room tests revealed Hayes was having a massive heart attack and in cardiogenic shock. She was brought to the catheterization lab where cardiologist Dr. Brian Jones implanted an Impella CP with SmartAssist heart pump, which allowed her own heart to rest.
Her care team determined Hayes needed coronary artery bypass graft surgery. Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mark Awolesi performed the procedure while Hayes remained on Impella support. Two days later, Hayes’ heart function improved, and doctors weaned her off the Impella device, a news release said.
After one week in the hospital, Hayes returned home to her family. Today, she feels extremely well and is enjoying her two children. She also plans on returning to work in the near future.
The Impella heart pump, developed by Abiomed Inc. in Danvers, Massachusetts, is designed to provide minimally invasive, temporary support to assist the pumping function of the heart, allowing it to rest and potentially recover.
“This is a great example of how Ochsner has created multidisciplinary teams to speed up treatment for critically ill patients,” said Dr. Sapna Desai, an advanced heart failure and cardiac transplantation specialist for Ochsner and head of the Transitional Care Clinic. “We look forward to continue pursing partnerships across the state in the care of these patients.”