Livingston Parish Public Schools will host its 2023 STEAM Expo on April 29, giving students and their family members an opportunity to experience and access hands-on activities related to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotics Center, 1129 S. Range Ave.
The goal of STEAM education is to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the 21st century by fostering creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration, a news release said. STEAM education helps students to see how these subjects are interconnected and how they can be applied to real-world problems.
Livingston Parish Public Schools aims to help students develop skills that are in high demand in today's job market, such as critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity, the release said.
Last year’s event attracted nearly 1,000 community members and more than 40 vendor participants. District organizers anticipate this year’s event to be even larger.
Local businesses interested in participating as event vendors can email amanda.robinson@lpsb.org for more information.