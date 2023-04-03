The youthful talent of Livingston Parish softball was on display last week when French Settlement visited Doyle for a non-district contest.
At Doyle, which moved up to district class 3A this season, French Settlement was in familiar territory playing its former district rival. And, it was no surprise to see a closely contested game that French Settlement eventually won 3-2.
At 16-11 overall, Doyle was the No. 5 team in the non-select Division III power ratings while French Settlement (16-8) checked in at No. 6 in non-select Division IV.
Impressive for both teams were the youngsters that played key roles.
In the circle, Doyle freshman Bella Collins went the distance allowing eight hits, but only one earned run. The Tigers had two other freshmen starters — Brooklyn Kersey in right field and Genie Lovett at first base — while eighth grader Kailyn Spier didn’t hit, but played second base all game.
There were even more underclassmen starting for French Settlement.
Starting pitcher Malloy Miles showed poise giving up just three hits and a pair of unearned runs while leading a trio of eighth graders in the FSHS lineup.
“I’ve been pitching for a long time,” Miles said after the win over Doyle. “I know, even when I feel like I’m doing good, I’m always pushing to play better, and work on things I struggle with. The main things I work on are mechanics and spins.”
Other eighth graders joining Miles were shortstop Ava Acosta, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and right fielder Laney Wilson. There were also two freshmen starters — first baseman Stella Allison and second baseman Kenna Miles.
“It's amazing to see that we have a team that is mainly young players, and that our future looks bright,” Miles said. “They’re all wonderful players and they definitely know what they’re doing on a softball field.”
Both French Settlement and Doyle have their eye on being prepared for the LHSAA playoffs, which begins April 17. French Settlement has already finished play in District 7-2A, where it went 4-1 and placed second.
Doyle will likely be favorite in the district 6-3A tournament being played this week at Parkview Baptist. Regardless, non-district meetings like last week are a great way to help prepare for the playoffs, especially for younger players.
“Doyle is a great team. They’re solid year in and year out, especially getting late in the season heading into the playoffs,” French Settlement coach Blake West said. “It's great to come over and play a road game that’s going to be a playoff type atmosphere, and come out on top. That’s a big win for us.”