Thirty-eight Livingston Parish teachers have committed to joining a cohort of dedicated educators this school year to create classroom lessons and norms for teaching STEM concepts to elementary students, according to a news release.
The teachers spent two days of their summer vacation in a July workshop at Southside Elementary with the district’s cohort leaders to find new ways to implement STEM learning into their daily classroom curriculum in all subject areas.
“Data shows that integrating project-based learning and STEM into daily activities and learning exercises increases student performance scores,” said Supervisor of Assessment and Accountability Kelly LaBauve.
“This dedicated cohort of educators, now 38 strong, is working together to create new opportunities for our teachers to enhance their lessons and classroom activity with STEM-based learning,” she said.
Cohort leaders Whittany Starns, an instructional coach at Northside Elementary, and Jessica Edwards, a teacher at Southside Elementary, led the two-day workshop. Members were grouped according to their assigned grade levels: PK-1, 2-3 and 4-5.
Special presentations were provided by:
• Denham Springs Junior High Assistant Principal Elliot Coates, who discussed programs to help students prepare for junior high, as well as ways to integrate AI in their student’s curriculum;
• Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center Director Mike Simmons, who discussed those programs offered at the high school level, as well as the school’s robotic team competition and club opportunities; and
• Instruction Technology Facilitator Heather White, who presented resources the district is making available to incorporate greater technology components into STEM learning.
LaBauve said the work developed by the cohort during the two-day workshop was not something “extra,” but an enhancement of what is already being done in classrooms across the district.
“We have STEM learning in our schools, but we want that learning to be deeper and be a seamless progression for our students — starting in elementary, then building to middle school and high school, and then potentially, to a strong post-secondary program or college,” LaBauve said.
“We know that as we strengthen our introduction of STEM concepts at the lower grade levels, and we present those concepts in ways that our younger students can understand and engage in across subject fields, then we are building a core of knowledge that will serve them well at every new level in their educational growth,” LaBauve said.