New and returning members of the Livingston Parish School Board took their oath of office Jan. 5 to begin their term, which runs from 2023 through 2027.
The board members are:
District 1: Brad Sharp
District 2: Kellee Dickerson
District 3: William “Jeff” Frizell
District 4: Bradley Harris
District 5: Cecil Harris
District 6: Jeffery Cox
District 7: Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham
District 8: Dr. Ronald McMorris
District 9: Stephen Link
The board members unanimously elected Cecil Harris as the board president and Cox as board vice president.