New and returning members of the Livingston Parish School Board took their oath of office Jan. 5 to begin their term, which runs from 2023 through 2027.

The board members are:

District 1: Brad Sharp

District 2: Kellee Dickerson

District 3: William “Jeff” Frizell

District 4: Bradley Harris

District 5: Cecil Harris

District 6: Jeffery Cox

District 7: Katelyn Lockhart Cockerham

District 8: Dr. Ronald McMorris

District 9: Stephen Link

The board members unanimously elected Cecil Harris as the board president and Cox as board vice president.

