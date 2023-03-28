An anticipated low turnout has resulted in Livingston Parish Public Schools postponement of its district-wide Career Fair that was scheduled for Saturday, school leaders said.
Superintendent Joe Murphy said only 49 teacher applicants had registered for the event. He noted that the district has 46 campuses and nearly 65 school leaders had planned to spend their Saturday interviewing potential hires.
“At this time, we are postponing the career fair, as the turnout would be right at one new teacher candidate per campus. There is no need to ask our people to give up their Saturday for this level of response. We will route the applications to our individual schools and ask those applicants to setup interviews with the principals at their respective campuses,” Murphy said.
Human Resources Supervisor Steve Vampran said he had scheduled the Career Fair for April 1 to allow the district to compete with other school districts that are hosting similar job fairs in the coming weeks.
Murphy said the district may consider holding an event in the summer if an increase in demand calls for such an event.
Persons interested in working for Livingston Parish Public Schools can fill out an online application at www.lpsb.org.
Editor's Note: This story was changed on March 29 to reflect the cancelation of the job fair.