With the rodeo season complete, the McNeese State University men’s rodeo team is the champion of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Southern Region while the women’s team is the reserve championship team.
As a result, 10 members qualified for the 2023 College National Finals Rodeo June 11-17, in Casper, Wyoming.
Kamryn Duncan, of Denham Springs, competed in goat tying at her third national finals. Duncan is the national champion.
The McNeese men’s and women’s teams both took second place at the final rodeo competition at the Trinity Valley Community College Rodeo in Athens, Texas.
On the women’s team, Duncan finished in fourth place.