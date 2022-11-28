With Thanksgiving now in the past, a glance at the rearview mirror shows more than just the casserole-heavy holiday.
Fall sports like the LHSAA’s volleyball, cross-country, wrestling and swimming completed their seasons. Livingston’s class 5A schools made their presence felt in each of the sports, but the parish had good showings in lower classifications, too.
As football enters its final two weeks, a tip of the cap is in order for Denham Springs. The Yellow Jackets were chasing their first berth in the state playoff semifinals since 1971. They came up short, losing 49-31 in the quarterfinals to No. 1 seed Ruston.
Even so, it was a memorable season for the Jackets.
In District 5-5A, Denham Springs had its back against the wall after a 17-7 loss at East Ascension on Oct. 21. The team showed its grit and determination in the four weeks that followed.
On Oct. 27, Dutchtown led the Jackets 17-0, but they rallied for three fourth-quarter scores in a 21-17 win. A week later, Denham’s long-awaited opening of a rebuilt Yellow Jacket Stadium was punctuated by a 20-6 win over Walker.
The Walker win featured three safeties, and gave the Jackets a share of the district title. The unconventional win also earned them a No. 9 seed in the playoffs, where things continued to take a turn for the unusual.
After opening with a 39-6 win over Covington, Denham Springs traveled to Benton where it trailed by two points in the final minute of play. Inexplicably, Benton failed to run out the clock after holding Denham Springs on downs near midfield. Caleb Leblanc kicked a 30-yard field goal as time ran out lifting the Jackets to an improbable 29-28 win.
Denham overcame a slow start in many of its wins this season, but was unable to do so against a talented Benton squad. Still, a 10-win campaign that featured amazing comebacks and a share of the District 5-5A title is one that Jackets fans should savor.
Coaching change at Live Oak
Live Oak knew it would be moving in a new direction when former head coach Blane Westmoreland resigned after a regular season in which the Eagles went 3-7. Last week, that direction became clearer when Live Oak announced Hutch Gonzales as its new head coach.
This past season, Gonzales was the offensive coordinator at Central.
In a sport where winning now is paramount, Live Oak was 12-17 in three seasons under Westmoreland. It was a record that included an 0-2 showing in the playoffs.
Westmoreland, who was always honest and accessible in dealing with the media, has been quoted as saying he looks forward to spending more time with his family.