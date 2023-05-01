Longtime Loranger resident Steve Boyette and his siblings attended the April 25 induction ceremony for the 2023 Mississippi Community and Junior College Sports Hall of Fame class to accept the honor on behalf of their late mother, Betty Carol Boyette Spears.
Spears was an outstanding basketball player in the state of Mississippi during the early 1950s. She played high school basketball in Mississippi and then played her collegiate basketball at East Mississippi Community College, then known as East Mississippi Junior College.
She met her future husband, Stephen E. Boyette while they were in college. They then left Mississippi, got married, and settled in Loranger to raise their family.
After high school and college in Mississippi, she continued to play competitively for the nationally renowned Nashville Business College team in Tennessee, where she was selected to the 1954 Amateur Athletic Union Women’s All-America Basketball Team.
She later passed up several offers from women’s professional teams as she and husband began to raise a family in Loranger.