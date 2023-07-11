In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated from July 1 to July 3.
This includes two arrests made on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish:
On July 1, agents arrested Cody Overland, 28, of Independence.
On July 2, agents arrested Brad Monistere, 52, of Ponchatoula.
In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges, a LDWF press release said.
Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether it happened on the water or road, the release said.
In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.